Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,833 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $53,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $273.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

