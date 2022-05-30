Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.46% of Maximus worth $22,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth $58,697,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,604,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $366,810,000 after acquiring an additional 383,810 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth $9,751,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Maximus by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 943,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,193,000 after acquiring an additional 107,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

MMS opened at $65.64 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $63.01 and a one year high of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average is $75.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

