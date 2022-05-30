Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.64.

Shares of MDT opened at $99.08 on Friday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.83. The company has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

