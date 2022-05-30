Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Cut by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,051 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $273.24 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $243.00 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.89 and a 200 day moving average of $303.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.