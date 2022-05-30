Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,812 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 12.4% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $273.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $243.00 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.