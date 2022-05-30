Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,290 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.7% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.87.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $273.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $243.00 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

