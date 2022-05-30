Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,374,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 303,042 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.6% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $387,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 193,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $65,220,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 195,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 85,290 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,694 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $273.24 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

