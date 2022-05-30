Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Trimmed by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,858 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.4% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $273.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $243.00 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

