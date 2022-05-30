Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 146,050 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EDD. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,732,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,404,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 450,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 212,694 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000.

Shares of NYSE EDD opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $6.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

