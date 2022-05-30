Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $75.16 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,290 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.8% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $75,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.12. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.13 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

