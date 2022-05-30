Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,922 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.2% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $65,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $273.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.89 and its 200 day moving average is $303.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

