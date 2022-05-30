Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $27.72 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,412 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 193,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $65,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 195,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $65,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 85,290 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,694 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $273.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $243.00 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.89 and a 200-day moving average of $303.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

