National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,950 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 924.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

National Instruments stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.24. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

In other National Instruments news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 6,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $218,394.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,487 shares of company stock worth $1,101,800. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

