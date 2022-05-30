Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.07% of Nelnet worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nelnet alerts:

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $40,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,417.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NNI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NNI opened at $84.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 72.66 and a current ratio of 72.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.72. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $481.56 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.45%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

About Nelnet (Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.