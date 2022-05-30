NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Cut to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global lowered shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised NetApp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.63.

NetApp stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $84.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

