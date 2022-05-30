NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.77.

NVDA stock opened at $188.11 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $155.01 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $547.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.40 and a 200 day moving average of $249.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

