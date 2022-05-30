NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.77.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $188.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $547.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

