NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $285.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.77.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $188.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $547.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $155.01 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.40 and a 200-day moving average of $249.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 75,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,671,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3,633.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,015,000 after buying an additional 71,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 772,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $210,710,000 after buying an additional 16,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

