O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in O-I Glass were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 138,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 84,965 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 110,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 58,624 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

OI stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

