OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.25% of OptimizeRx worth $13,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 436.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $26.28 on Monday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $477.03 million, a P/E ratio of -164.25 and a beta of 0.91.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx Profile (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.