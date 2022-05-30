Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,380 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 794.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 171,721 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,051 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 768.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 884,995 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $38.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

