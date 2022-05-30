Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSCR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oscar Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Shares of OSCR opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $140,765.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $96,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,557 shares of company stock valued at $304,575 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $27,427,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 716.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 821,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after buying an additional 720,859 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.