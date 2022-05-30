Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,313 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Ovintiv worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. JB Investments Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,366,000 after purchasing an additional 625,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,560,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,958,000 after purchasing an additional 86,715 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,058,000 after purchasing an additional 621,618 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,692,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,204 shares of company stock worth $1,143,308. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.62.

OVV stock opened at $56.44 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

