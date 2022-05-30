Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.19 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $8.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

PKG stock opened at $159.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.72 and its 200-day moving average is $146.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

In other news, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,588,000 after buying an additional 2,088,854 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,196,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,412,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,904,000 after buying an additional 514,803 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,258,000 after buying an additional 469,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

