PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.06% of PacWest Bancorp worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $31.44 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.42.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $329.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

