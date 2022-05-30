Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $17.85 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,073 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 9.0% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,868,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,415 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

MSFT stock opened at $273.24 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

