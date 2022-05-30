PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,164 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $273.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.30. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $243.00 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.