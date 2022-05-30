PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of PetIQ worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PetIQ by 433.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in PetIQ by 38.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETQ opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.56 million, a P/E ratio of -32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94.

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. PetIQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

In related news, CFO Zvi Glasman purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $79,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,554. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,403.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,800 shares of company stock worth $149,934. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

