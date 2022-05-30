Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

