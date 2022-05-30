Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $945,000 in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,322 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. Apple comprises about 0.9% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in Apple by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $149.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.13 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

