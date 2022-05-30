Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Pinterest by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,363,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pinterest by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,432,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,395,000 after purchasing an additional 711,472 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PINS opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,389.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,111,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,339 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,218 in the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

