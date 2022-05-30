Piper Sandler Raises argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $415.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ARGX has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on argenx from €350.00 ($372.34) to €370.00 ($393.62) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of argenx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $364.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $323.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.10. argenx has a one year low of $249.50 and a one year high of $356.78. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.11.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -19.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in argenx in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in argenx by 47.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,118,000 after acquiring an additional 112,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 15.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

