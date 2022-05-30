Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 524 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,401 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.4% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.87.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $273.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.30. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $243.00 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

