Premier Asset Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Premier Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,028,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,202 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,366,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,858,543,000 after acquiring an additional 452,308 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $273.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $243.00 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

