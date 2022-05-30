Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Premier worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Premier by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,876,000 after buying an additional 134,138 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,408,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Premier by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,611,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,471,000 after purchasing an additional 88,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,991,000 after purchasing an additional 412,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Premier by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,308,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,889,000 after purchasing an additional 442,789 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

Premier stock opened at $38.24 on Monday. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.28.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Premier’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

