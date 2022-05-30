Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,720 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,212 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Busey worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Busey by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Busey by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Busey by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,401,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares in the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $90,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUSE opened at $23.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.85 million. First Busey had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BUSE. B. Riley dropped their price target on First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

