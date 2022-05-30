Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMC opened at $14.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.71. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,945,231.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $597,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 354,070 shares of company stock worth $6,664,426. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

