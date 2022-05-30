Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 91,364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Agenus worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agenus by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agenus by 37.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,250,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 339,057 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agenus by 2.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,405,000 after purchasing an additional 154,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Agenus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

AGEN opened at $1.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $436.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Agenus (Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.