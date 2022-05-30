Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $39.81 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $195.99. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.14.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $253.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.85.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

