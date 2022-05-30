Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,695 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 940,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 202,927 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 735,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 162,611 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 31,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 92,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%.

