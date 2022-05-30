Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 15,670 Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOF. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of FOF stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.