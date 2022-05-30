Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,720 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,188,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RZV opened at $94.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day moving average is $95.10. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $105.72.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

