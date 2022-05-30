Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

CDK opened at $54.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $54.70.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research downgraded CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

