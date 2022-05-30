Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 112.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at $19,382,652.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,279 shares of company stock valued at $687,512. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $75.20 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average is $77.61. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

