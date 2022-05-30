Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.56% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 82.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter.

PSL stock opened at $83.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.97. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

