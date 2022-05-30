Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.45% of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF by 861.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.
AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF stock opened at $94.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.44. AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF has a one year low of $88.68 and a one year high of $101.61.
