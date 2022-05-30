Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,613,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $192.45 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.11. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

