Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) by 118.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,553 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 95,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $145,184.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,803.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,091.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,843,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,092. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

ContextLogic stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.39.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.19 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

ContextLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.