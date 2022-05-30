Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 121.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1,331.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 720,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,476,000 after buying an additional 669,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,292,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,755,000 after purchasing an additional 313,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,735,000 after purchasing an additional 267,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,851,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,473,000 after purchasing an additional 263,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,167,000 after purchasing an additional 244,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $53.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.44. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

