Private Advisor Group LLC Has $707,000 Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,199 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,565 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,465,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,861,000 after buying an additional 69,253 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 230,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.57) to €31.00 ($32.98) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from €26.50 ($28.19) to €21.30 ($22.66) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

NYSE PHG opened at $25.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

